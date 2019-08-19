All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden woman

Posted 12:17 PM, August 19, 2019

MERIDEN — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason.

Mason is from Meriden and is African American with a light complexion. Mason is 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown when she was last seen, and there is no description of what she was last wearing.

Police say her family is worried about her safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police’s Major Crimes Division, Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.

