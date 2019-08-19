St. Ann’s Festa Italiana returns to New Britain after nearly thirty years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The Italian community came together to celebrate its heritage and culture with the St. Ann’s Festa Italiana.

Multiple vendors were present and festival organizers say they are proud to introduce the community to the Italian festival because it’s been nearly 30-years since the last celebration.

“It means a lot because this area is where Little Italy used to be before Little Poland and all the Italians are coming out together and they are all so excited to revive Italian culture in this area and in this community,” said Joey Catanzaro, who is the president over the festival.

St. Ann’s Festa Italiana recognizes not only the saint herself, but the church that helped Italians settle in the area decades ago.

Peter Delfino said, “It’s a church where most of our community, most of the Italian people that literally came here in the 50’s the 40’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s. The Father over the church he touched the lives of families.”

Older generations say they are happy the festival was brought back so they can share their heritage with younger generations.

Tony Magno said, “It’s important to keep up the traditions, because the traditions are very important in life, you’d be surprised the more you know about your ancestors the more you really appreciate it not only yourself, but people you meet and talk to.”

“My motto and my goal is to make a stronger and be united with the city with the community and bring the culture back the way we used to have it years back,” said Peter Delfino.

Festival organizer say this festival was for all to come and enjoy.

Organizers say that this will not be the only festival celebrating the Italian culture and you can expect more events coming in the near future.