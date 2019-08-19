× Source: 1 dead in tractor-trailer crash that closes section of I-395 South in Norwich

NORWICH — One person is dead according to a source after a tractor-trailer crash and fire that caused a section of I-395 south to be closed.

A police source told FOX61, there was a fatality. No other details were available.

I-395 Southbound is closed in the area of Exit 14 to Exit 11A. At times, the left lane on the Northbound side has been closed as well.

Police said, “There are reported injuries, unknown at this time. This is still under investigation, we have not heard about a length of time the highway will be closed.”