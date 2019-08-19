× Waterbury Police want residents to register surveillance camera

WATERBURY — The Waterbury police department is enlisting the help of the city’s residents to help solve future crimes.

They want residents and business owners to register their home or business surveillance cameras with the police department to be used to solve crimes.

The department says by doing so it would quickly help police locate video evidence. There have been cases where Waterbury police were able to make arrests quickly thanks to surveillance video.

One of those instances was in 2014. An 18-year-old was hit and killed while riding a bike. With the use of surveillance video police identified the driver at Israel Diaz, he was arrested the next day and found guilty on charges of evading responsibility of physical injury.

Police are hoping that by enlisting the help of more residents with more surveillance cameras, they will be able to make more quick arrests like that one.

So how exactly does it work? You register your cameras online allowing police to know you have a camera in that area. If a crime is committed in the area police would contact you to view surveillance video.

There is no fee to register your camera and it’s completely voluntary, the department says all information will be kept confidential.