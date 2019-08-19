× West Hartford man arrested for allegedly threatening man while intoxicated

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they arrested a man for allegedly following a man to his home and threatening him while under the influence Saturday.

Southington Police Department said they responded to a home on Marion Avenue on reports of a person being followed home.

Police said while the victim was being followed home, Juan Rivera, 24 of West Hartford, was flashing his lights at the victim.

“Once in the driveway the accused began to yell at the victim and was calling him a Jehovah’s Witness,” police said in a release. “The accused threatened to “pop” the victim and reached around behind his back as if he was getting a weapon, but did not actually show a weapon.”

Police said the victim was able to alert people inside the home who came out,” police said. “The accused then fled the area in a vehicle.”

Police said they were able to locate Rivera a short time later.

“The accused was found to be in possession of a pocket knife,” police said. “The investigation also revealed that the accused was intoxicated.”

Rivera has been charged with:

Driving under the influence

Driving with intent to harass

Breach of peace 2nd

Intimidation based on bigotry or bias

Threatening 2nd, reckless endangerment 1st

Police said Rivera posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on August 30.