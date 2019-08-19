× Woman confronted over topless sunbathing removes bathing suit bottom as well: Westport police

WESTPORT — A confrontation over topless sunbathing lead to charges for a Norwalk woman according to police.

Westport police said on July 15 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to Compo Beach for a report of an indecent exposure. The caller said she saw a woman on the beach remove the top portion of her bathing suit to tan. She thought this was inappropriate for a public beach, and attempted to confront the woman about what she was doing. During the confrontation, the woman who had removed her top allegedly became belligerent and proceeded to remove the bottom portion of her bathing suit exposing her buttocks. The woman who complained to police had her child with her, who apparently witnessed this entire incident. Police said, “The complainant reported that in addition to her inappropriate behavior this woman appeared to her to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the interaction.”

Police identified the suspect as Anna Lee Halderman. Halderman told police she did not recall what she may have done but apologized for her behavior.

On Saturday, Halderman came to police headquarters to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was charged with violations of Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. She posted a $50,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of August 23.