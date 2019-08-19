Yankees GM Brian Cashman explains viral police stop at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Just over a week after video was released of Connecticut police officers pulling their guns on Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, he sat down with PIX11's Andy Adler to explain the misunderstanding that has since gone viral.

On Friday, August 9, police in Darien, Connecticut, misidentified Cashman for an armed man who had stolen a vehicle that was a similar make and model to the Yankees general manager.

Cashman can be seen in since-released police body-cam video being ordered to get out of his Jeep, while the officers hold their firearms up.