Woman critically injured in Vernon stabbing

VERNON — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured.

The stabbing happened on Bellevue Avenue this morning according to police. The woman and another person were injured. Police say the woman was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries while the other person sustained only minor injuries.

According to police, the woman and the other person lived in the area. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public and they have all the parties involved but did not mention how many people they are speaking with. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police did not comment on any evidence at this time.

Both Vernon police detectives and Enfield and Manchester officers involved with the Metro Traffic Squad were there. Bellevue Avenue is expected to be closed for the next hour or two.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to call them. You can reach the department at 860-872-9126

This is a developing story.

Adult female has stab wound to leg. Initially brought to Rockville Hospital being transferred to Hartford in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 20, 2019

Police are on scene of a reported stabbing on Bellevue Ave. It is an active scene. Victim has serious injuries. Police believe they have all the involved parties. Any witnesses are asked to call Vernon Police — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 20, 2019