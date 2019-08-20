× Bridgeport police: Firefighter embezzled funds from Firebird Society

BRIDGEPORT — Police arrested a Bridgeport firefighter and charged him with larceny in connection with unauthorized use of Bridgeport Firebird Society funds.

On Monday, police arrested Darrien L. Penix, 43, a captain with the Bridgeport Fire Department and charged him with Larceny 2nd Degree.

Fire Chief Richard Thode released a statement on Penix and the charges against him:

“We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and will take any further appropriate actions if these charges are found to be true. While we await the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the Fire Department’s Executive Officer, Captain Darrien Penix has been placed on Administrative Leave with pay, per union contract. ”

Police said, “This arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by Detective Podpolucha of the BPD financial crimes unit, and the discovery that Penix embezzled Bridgeport Firebird Society funds by using the society’s credit card and checking account for his personal use.”

According to the arrest warrant, Penix, the former president of the Firebirds, stole $15,230.18, via the Society’s checking account and debit card. The warrant said Penix used the credit card and debit card for personal expenses including trips and car repairs among other things. The current vice president of the society said Penix has texted him and asking how much he owes back to the organization.

The warrant also said:

“Penix also texted that “he f****d up royally, and that he would turn his key in to the office, and that he would bring a check in today”. Penix also texted that if Kirkland was pressing charges that he would like to know what his bond is so he could bond out.”

Penix surrendered to Bridgeport Police, was booked and bond is set at $50,000.