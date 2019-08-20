× Bristol PD: 2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in connection to assault that left man seriously injured

BRISTOL — Police said three people were arrested, including one juvenile following an assault that left one male in critical condition Monday night.

Bristol Police Department said they responded to a home on Bartholomew Street where they found a male victim on the ground and suffering from a serious head wound.

“The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to Bristol Hospital via ambulance,” police said in a release. “Due to the nature of his injury he was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. He is listed in critical condition at this time.”

Police said the investigation revealed that there was a party on Bartholomew Street. Police said a victim was assaulted by three different people and sustained a severe head injury.

Three people have been arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and accessory to assault in the first degree.

Police said they arrested:

Gabor Cirok, 43, of 29 Hawthorne Street of Bristol – $750,000 bond

Heather Duperry, 37, of 29 Hawthorne Street of Bristol – $750,000 bond

A 16 year old juvenile whose name is not being released at this time

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Dauphinais at 860-314-4566.