California high school students seen in video giving Nazi salute and singing Nazi marching song

Another group of high school students has been caught on video giving the Nazi salute.

This time, the eight-second video appears to show students from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California, singing a Nazi marching song while raising their arms in a Nazi salute. The video was first obtained by The Daily Beast.

The video was filmed in November 2018 before an after-hours, off-campus student athletics banquet, the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement. The video was shared among a small group of students on social media, the district said.

“It was not brought to the attention of the administration of Pacifica High School until March of 2019, four months following the banquet, at which time school administrators took immediate action and addressed the situation with all students and families involved,” the district’s statement read.

The district would not give details of how the students were disciplined, citing federal law that protects student records.

“Garden Grove Unified School District and Pacifica High School strongly condemn a video recorded last year of some students who engaged in offensive Nazi-related gestures,” the district’s statement read. “Pacifica High School, along with our other district schools, will be working with students, staff, and parents to continue to address these issues in the fall in collaboration with agencies dedicated to anti-bias education.”

Other times high schoolers have given Nazi salutes

High school students in Newport Beach, California, were at a party earlier this year laughing as they raised their arms in the Nazi salute next to a swastika made of plastic cups.

The photo prompted Anne Frank’s stepsister, Eva Schloss, to visit the students and educate them on why such symbols were painful and offensive.

In 2018, Wisconsin high school students posed for a photo in spring 2018 giving the Nazi salute.

The school district decided not to punish the kids after a 10-day review, citing First Amendment protections.