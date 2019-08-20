Dozens of dogs take a dip in the annual West Hartford Pooch Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The annual West Hartford “Pooch Plunge” took place Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of dog owners brought their dogs for an end-of-summer swim at the pool at Beachland Park. At last summer’s plunge, nearly 100 dogs splashed around in the pool.

"Our commitment to the community includes every member of the family, which is why we continue to support the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition's effort to get a dog park,” said Scott Broder of William Raveis Broder Group. Added Evan Berman of William Raveis Broder Group, and now volunteering at the Plunge for the third year, "The annual Pooch Plunge is one of our favorite events here in town and we hope to see as many dogs as possible this year. This event is not to be missed by any dog in town!"