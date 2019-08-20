All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Dozens of dogs take a dip in the annual West Hartford Pooch Plunge

Posted 5:15 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, August 20, 2019

WEST HARTFORD --  The annual West Hartford “Pooch Plunge” took place Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of dog owners brought their dogs for an end-of-summer swim at the pool at Beachland Park. At last summer’s plunge, nearly 100 dogs splashed around in the pool.

"Our commitment to the community includes every member of the family, which is why we continue to support the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition's effort to get a dog park,” said Scott Broder of William Raveis Broder Group. Added Evan Berman of William Raveis Broder Group, and now volunteering at the Plunge for the third year, "The annual Pooch Plunge is one of our favorite events here in town and we hope to see as many dogs as possible this year. This event is not to be missed by any dog in town!"

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.