All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Farming equipment involved in crash on Route 121 in Orange

Posted 11:15 PM, August 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:34PM, August 20, 2019

ORANGE --  A serious crash involving farming equipment took place on Route 121 in Orange at Old Grassy Hill Road Tuesday night.

Officials said hazardous material liquid spilled on the roadway. At this time, officials haven't said what type of liquid spilled on the roadway.

Officials said a woman was texting and driving when she slammed into an industrial fertilizer spreader. Police established a scene and closed the road.

But as one car was turning around to go back the other direction, that vehicle was struck by a drunk driver

No injuries have been reported, but the driver in the second crash was arrested for DWI.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.