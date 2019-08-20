Farming equipment involved in crash on Route 121 in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE -- A serious crash involving farming equipment took place on Route 121 in Orange at Old Grassy Hill Road Tuesday night.

Officials said hazardous material liquid spilled on the roadway. At this time, officials haven't said what type of liquid spilled on the roadway.

Officials said a woman was texting and driving when she slammed into an industrial fertilizer spreader. Police established a scene and closed the road.

But as one car was turning around to go back the other direction, that vehicle was struck by a drunk driver

No injuries have been reported, but the driver in the second crash was arrested for DWI.