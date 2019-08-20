FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Man taken into custody in connection to the case of missing mother from Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police have taken a man into custody in connection to the case of the disappearance of 31-year-old Perrie Mason, a mother of two.

Police could be seen searching the property at 645 West Main Street in Meriden Tuesday night, executing a warrant which resulted in the arrest of Jason Watson. Mason and Watson both live in the home with their children from prior relationships.

Mason’s sister Vao Horlback is currently in town from Georgia to help find her sister and said Mason would never just leave her two young boys.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“At a loss. My sister and I talk everyday, three times a day, we are very close,” Vao Horlback said.

Horlback said she last spoke to her sister Friday and noticed Mason was not returning her texts and her phone was going straight to voicemail all day Saturday. She said after speaking with with Mason’s young sons and Mason’s boyfriend, they confirmed they had not seen her either.

“I looked into her phone records and the last call she made was to 911. She called 911 twice and both calls lasted for less than one minute,” Horlback said.

Horlback said that when she decided to file a missing person’s case with Meriden police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police’s Major Crimes Division, Detective Femia at 203-630-6219.