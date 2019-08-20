× Hartford police seize 27 handicapped parking placards at Xfinity theater

HARTFORD — Police seized over two dozen disabled parking placards from people who misused them in order to park free of charge close to the entrance.

Police tweeted, “27 improperly used disabled parking placards seized at last 2 @XFINITYTheatre concerts. HPD checks placard numbers and IDs at gate. Misuse WILL result in seizure and/or fine(s). Spaces are for legit tag holders, not so you can park close to the entrance & take up a needed spot! Out of courtesy, @XFINITYTheatre in Hartford does not charge legitimate placard tag holders the parking fee. Legit tag holders have to park far away due to others improperly displaying tags & using all the spaces. Legit tag holders are always very appreciative of the enforcement.”

