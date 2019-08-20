× Killingworth man arrested for allegedly molesting a minor female from ’07-12′

KILLINGWORTH — Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a sexual assault investigation.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested Steven Azzaro Tuesday, following a sexual assault investigation that began back in March.

State police said it is alleged that Azzaro repeatedly molested a minor female while she visited his home in Killingworth and was under his care. State police said the abuse reportedly occurred between 2007-12.

Azzaro has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a child.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.