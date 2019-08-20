All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Killingworth man arrested for allegedly molesting a minor female from ’07-12′

Posted 4:23 PM, August 20, 2019, by

Steven Azzaro

KILLINGWORTH —  Police have arrested a 74-year-old man following a sexual assault investigation.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested Steven Azzaro Tuesday, following a sexual assault investigation that began back in March.

State police said it is alleged that Azzaro repeatedly molested a minor female while she visited his home in Killingworth and was under his care. State police said the abuse reportedly occurred between 2007-12.

Azzaro has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a child.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.