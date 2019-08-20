 Middletown cleans up after damaging overnight storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Tuesday morning, cleanup was underway in Middletown after strong storms swept through.

‘You couldn’t see more than 20 feet in front of you the rain was so thick,’ days Joshua Silva, from East Hartford.

On Crescent Street, storms uprooted a massive tree that crashed onto 2 parked cars. Pieces of wood broke through a windshield and damaged nearby homes. One of the homes belongs to the Middlesex YMCA and was being renovated when the storm moved through.

“Next thing you know the storm blows through and there is this strange burst of wind and then the call comes that there is a few down onto the building,” says Michelle Rulnick, says the President and CEO of the Middlesex YMCA.

Rulnick says part of the gutter was ripped from the home, but most of the damage was done to the sunroom. Their focus is now rebuilding.

‘We’ll fix it and move along. This is step one getting he tree out and step 2 our vendors will be here and we’ll start fixing the building,’ says Rulnick