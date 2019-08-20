All you the tips you need to head Back to School
New Haven police investigating stabbing that left man with critical injuries

August 20, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the area of Salem Street and Carlisle Street and they arrived at the scene just after 9 p.m.

At the scene, police found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is now listed in critical yet stable condition.

There are no immediate details on a suspect or what may have led up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

