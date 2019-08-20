× Norwich resident injured after house targeted in shooting: Police

NORWICH — One person was injured after several bullets were fired at a home overnight in Norwich.

Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. to 35 Surrey Lane on a report of shots fired.

Officers found a victim within the home who suffered injuries. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

According to police, their preliminary investigating lead them to believe the home was targeted and not a random act. Police say there is no threat to residents in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or home surveillance video who lives on Surrey Lane or surrounding streets to contact Norwich Police Detective Wilbur 860-886-5561.