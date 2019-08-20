× PD: Male juvenile cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said a male juvenile cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

New Haven Police Department said the crash took place in the area of Fowler Street between Amity Road and Frederick Street.

“When officers arrived, they located a single occupied vehicle and a juvenile male cyclist who was unresponsive,” police said.

Police said the operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“The investigation remains in its infancy and further information will be released when it becomes available.

At this time, police ask please to avoid the area of Fowler/Amity and Fowler/Fredrick as traffic is prohibited on Fowler Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department.