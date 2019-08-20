All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Platt Panthers football team trying to fight off the summer heat

Posted 5:49 PM, August 20, 2019

MERIDEN --  It's that time of the year again for high school football players to take the field in preparation for the upcoming season.

But as players focus on their skills to best help their team, one thing coaches, staff and players have to worry about this time of the year, is the heat.

Early high school sports that take the field towards the end of the summer, early fall practice, are football, cross country, soccer and field hockey.

According to the CIAC handbook, most of the heat-related problems have been associated with football, due to the special equipment and uniforms needed.

FOX61 sports reporter Kainani Stevens was in Meriden Tuesday where the Platt Panthers are trying their best to beat the heat.

