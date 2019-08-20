× Report: Yale professor sexually assaulted students at island research facility

NEW HAVEN — A former Yale University psychiatry professor sexually assaulted five students in St. Kitts while he was a Yale professor at a research facility he ran in the Caribbean according to a report released by investigators hired by the school.

In January, Yale President Peter Salovey hired former U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly to interview students, alumni and others who may have information about the conduct of Dr. Eugene Redmond, who retired in July 2018 after the school started disciplinary proceedings against him.

In the report, investigators said, “Based on our investigation, we have concluded that Redmond sexually assaulted five students in St. Kitts while he was a Yale professor. These assaults occurred on five separate occasions, when he initiated and engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact with each student. Each of these incidents occurred in a bedroom that Redmond required each student to share with him and after each of the students had been drinking with Redmond.”

The report went on to say, Redmond performed medical exams that included inappropriate genital and/or rectal exams. According to the report, he committed other acts of sexual misconduct involving at least eight other under graduates, recent graduates, and one high school student. The report covers incidents from the early 1990s to 2017.

The report also says that officials with the Yale School of Medicine failed to implement meaningful monitoring after initial allegations in 1994.

The university says Redmond subsequently revived that program and more allegations surfaced.

Redmond did not cooperate with investigators.