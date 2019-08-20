Slight break from humidity, still hot Tuesday; Tracking storms for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it's still fairly humid out there this morning, we get a break from the humidity for ONE DAY today. We also have a break from any storms, as sunshine will stick around during the day today.

Temperatures will still be hot, as they approach 90 degrees again! That would be day three in the 90s for Bradley International Airport, marking yet another summer heat-wave. But without the humidity it will feel a little more comfortable out there.

That reprieve from the humidity doesn't last. It's back on Wednesday and Thursday along with the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We're on the WEATHER WATCH as some of these storms could be strong to severe with a fair amount of instability and wind shear both days.

Then once again, the humidity slides back down paving the way for sunshine and low humidity just in time for Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot but less humid. High: 86-91.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, humid start with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Then turning less humid late-day or at night. High: Mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

