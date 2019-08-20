Two popular shoreline destinations damaged by Monday storms

EAST HAVEN/BRANFORD/MADISON - Many communities along the shoreline, had their share of damage from Monday's storms.

Among the hardest hit was a popular attraction.

The Shore Line Trolley Museum, which includes the oldest continuously operated suburban trolley line in the country, dating back to 1900, will have to put the brakes on operations for perhaps a week because of damage sustained.

"About five or six trees, big massive oak trees, came down and did a lot of damage to the overhead wires," said John Proto, Executive Director of the Shore Line Trolley Museum, who noted that roughly a half dozen utility poles were also damaged.

Meanwhile, over in Madison, a close call for the Cristy’s Restaurant, which fortunately only sustained minimal damage as a fallen tree ripped down some of the restaurant's front gutters and poked a hole in the roof above the bar.

Cristy's was forced to close for a year due to a fire in 2017.