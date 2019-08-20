× Watertown Police: Man went to business threatening to shoot nephew

WATERTOWN — Police said a man entered a local business Monday and threatened to shoot his nephew.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. they were called to Stonybrook Construction, to investigate a man who had come to the business. Employees told police the man entered the lobby with a gun strapped to his hip and asked if a particular employee, his nephew, was working. Employees said the man showed them what appeared to be a police badge, and proceeded to explain that his nephew stole a few items from him, including two suits, a cane, and damaged his cuckoo clock. Police said employees said the man started tapping his holstered gun saying he was going to shoot his nephew, not to kill him, but only to shoot him in the leg. They said he was confused and nonsensical, and affirmed the man never unholstered the gun.

Employees said the man that his nephew was not in the building at the time, and that they did not know when he was working next. Cashman allegedly thanked the employees for their time and advised them he would return tomorrow.

Police arrested Daniel Cashman, 88, of Waterbury, and charged with violation of Threatening 1st and Breach of Peace. Cashman voluntarily surrendered his valid Connecticut Pistol Permit. Watertown detectives later executed a search and seizure warrant and recovered Cashman’s gun.

Cashman was released from custody on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday.