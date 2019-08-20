WorkinCT: The Place in Guilford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- At "The Place", they are cooking outside, people sit on stumps, and some people even bring their own food.

This place has been a shoreline institution for almost 50 years.

You'll find "The Place" on Route 1 in Guilford. You'll see a sign, and right underneath that sign is another that says "An Unusual Restaurant".

There are no walls, no ceilings -- just a grill, tables, and stumps.

Typically, bringing your own food to a restaurant is a big no-no, but "The Place" doesn't mind. They know they don't have everything on their menu.

The laid back atmosphere of "The Place" invites people to come as they are, with what they want, and relax.

In 48 years, not much has changed, and that's what makes "The Place" the place to be.