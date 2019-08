Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following an accident on Route 6 (Colt Highway) in Farmington between Fienemann Road and the Route 10 Wednesday afternoon.

Farmington Police Department said the area will be closed for several hours.

No other details have been released at this time.

Intersection at Colt Highway and Fienemann Road in Farmington closed due to accident. No word on injuries or victims involved. Police now allowing some cars to travel through. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/u87IryvMip — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) August 21, 2019