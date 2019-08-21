× Australian restaurant comes under fire after controversial Facebook post

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — Some Facebook users are crying foul over a controversial post by an Australian eatery.

Downtown Brooklyn Penrith posted on Facebook Tuesday warning viewers to “get those Epipen’s ready,” for the limited time offer of their new Reese’s Bowl. The post then ended with “it sure screams, get me to the hospital ASAP!”

The dessert is a single Reese’s peanut butter cup stacked with ice cream, covered in peanut butter and chocolate sauce drizzle.

Facebook users responded to the post saying that jokes about allergic reactions are no laughing matter and that the post was in bad taste. As of the time this article was posted, the original post had over 5,000 comments and over 1,000 shares.

The restaurant fired back at the users saying that their intention was purely a joke and that their boss, who is allergic to peanuts, inspired the posted with her own reaction when she saw the dessert.

The “apology” was then topped off with the statement saying that the post would never come down.

Since then, a petition has been circulating around in an effort to get the post removed from the page.

The restaurant again made another tongue-in-cheek post encouraging people to get the petition signatures up to the 5,000 mark.

As of Wednesday, all three posts on the restaurant’s page have not come down.