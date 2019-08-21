× Bridgeport PD: Officer charged with sexual assault terminated

BRIDGEPORT — Police Chief, Armando Perez announced Wednesday the termination of one of his officers from the Bridgeport Police Department.

29-year-old Steven Figueroa, of Shelton was charged with first-degree sexual assault last month after a June 29 incident, where he was facing several domestic violence-related charges.

According to Shelton Police, Figueroa sexually assaulted the same victim that night.

Chief Perez immediately placed Officer Figueroa on administrative leave without pay and today announced his termination.

“After consideration of all information available through an investigation, it is clear that Steven Figueroa is wholly unfit to serve as a police officer,” Chief Perez said it a statement. “This officer violated his oath of officer and the public trust. As of this afternoon, Steven Figueroa has been terminated as a member of the Bridgeport Police Department.”

