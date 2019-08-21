Charges dropped against elderly couple accused of lewd activity in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD — Charges against an elderly couple accused of being involved in lewd and sexual activity last week, have been dropped.

FOX61 has confirmed that second-degree breach of peace charges against 82-year-old Richard Butler and his 85-year-old wife, Joyce Butler, have been dropped.

The couple were two of six people arrested in connection to lewd and sexual activity in the Grace Richardson Conservation Area in Fairfield.

Police said the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex. Police said they set up surveillance in the area and observed several violations.

Those arrested faced charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency. They were released on promises to appear in court.