Daytrippers: Sailing the Sea Mist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD – The Sea Mist has been operating since 1960. The 44 foot vessel charters through Long Island Sound never more than 1,000 ft from the shore.

The Sea Mist is designed with large windows and comfortable seat for sight-seeing out every side.

On the lower deck there is a bar for refreshments, both the upper and lower deck offer a panora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

mic view of the islands.

Captain Mike said, "The upper deck is the most popular thing about the boat and to add we do have refreshments on board of all type whether it’s adult or children.”

The Thimble Islands have a rich history dating back to 1614 when they were discovered by Adrian Block. The Islands were used for farming, to bootlegging to hiding Captains Kidd’s treasure.

The Sea Mist is located at the Stony Creek Dock in Branford. The tour costs $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 & under (cash only). It departs fifteen after hour from 10:15 a.m., to 4:15 p.m.

The cruises will continue into September and October, weather permitting, running Friday – Sunday. Columbus Day marks the last tour.

Reservations are accepted for 10 adults or more. You can find more information about the Sea Mist here.