FOX61’s Ben Goldman appears on NESN’s Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon to talk about his battle with brain cancer

Posted 5:39 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, August 21, 2019

BOSTON --  It was a special day at Fenway Park Wednesday.

FOX61's Ben Goldman was invited to be a part of the annual NESN Jimmy Fund Telethon to help raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Goldman sat down to talk about his battle with brain cancer.

Today's event helped raise money for research and for those currently battling the disease.

The telethon started 18-years-ago and since then, $53 million has been raised for the Jimmy Fund Clinic and to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

