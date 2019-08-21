Man arrested in missing Meriden mother case faces domestic violence charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police say that the man arrested in the case of a missing Meriden mother has been charged.

Jason Watson lived at the home with 31-year-old Perrie Mason with their children from past relationships.

Police could be seen searching the property at 645 West Main Street in Meriden Tuesday night, executing a warrant which resulted in the arrest of Jason Watson.

Watson faces domestic violence charges. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court today.

Police say the criminal investigation is separate from the missing person case, and hope to find Mason soon.

FOX61 has exclusive video of Watson's arrest at the home Tuesday night

Mason’s sister Vao Horlback is currently in town from Georgia to help find her sister and said Mason would never just leave her two young boys.