Meal House: German Mayo-less Potato Salad

Recipe provided by Tastefully Grace.

THE INGREDIENTS

2 packages baby red potatoes

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

6 celery stalks, finely chopped

½ pound Applewood smoked Bacon (I love Niman Ranch’s uncured bacon!), reserving 1 tablespoon bacon drippings

1 clove garlic, minced

4 tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard

5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper

THE STEPS

For the bacon: Cut bacon into small strips, and cook over medium heat in a pot until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon from the pot and place in a separate bowl lined with a paper towel to soak up the extra juices. Drain most of the fat out of the pot, and reserve 1 tablespoon of the drippings (the little tidbits of bacon and juices).

For the potatoes: Boil the baby red potatoes until fork tender but not mushy. Drain water and let cool enough to be able to cut the potatoes in thirds without burning your hands!

The dressing: In a medium bowl, combine garlic, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, and honey.

To assemble: In large bowl, add potatoes, onion, celery, bacon, and dressing. Toss gently until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or room temperature. If you aren’t on a diet, serve with fried chicken and Coleslaw.