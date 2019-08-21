All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Meal House: German Mayo-less Potato Salad

Posted 12:08 PM, August 21, 2019, by

Recipe provided by Tastefully Grace.

THE INGREDIENTS
2 packages baby red potatoes

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

6 celery stalks, finely chopped

Related Story
Meal House: Spaghetti Western and Mezcal Negroni from Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill

½ pound Applewood smoked Bacon (I love Niman Ranch’s uncured bacon!), reserving 1 tablespoon bacon drippings

1 clove garlic, minced

4 tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard

5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Related Story
Meal House: Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper

THE STEPS
For the bacon: Cut bacon into small strips, and cook over medium heat in a pot until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon from the pot and place in a separate bowl lined with a paper towel to soak up the extra juices. Drain most of the fat out of the pot, and reserve 1 tablespoon of the drippings (the little tidbits of bacon and juices).

For the potatoes: Boil the baby red potatoes until fork tender but not mushy. Drain water and let cool enough to be able to cut the potatoes in thirds without burning your hands!

The dressing: In a medium bowl, combine garlic, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, and honey.

To assemble: In large bowl, add potatoes, onion, celery, bacon, and dressing. Toss gently until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or room temperature. If you aren’t on a diet, serve with fried chicken and Coleslaw.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.