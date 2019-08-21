× Mosquitos in Groton and North Stonington test positive for West Nile Virus

GROTON — The Ledge Light Health District announced Wednesday that mosquitos that were trapped in Gorton on August 8th along with those caught in North Stonington on August 12th have tested positive for West Nile.

The North Stonington mosquitos were captured near the Stonington town line at Shunock Brook.

Mosquitos with West Night is normally expected during the summer months with some testing positive in South Windsor and Hartford as well.

A reminder on what you can do to mitigate your exposure to the mosquitos:

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:

• Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

• Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

• While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

• Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

• Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

• When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:

• Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire

swings.

• Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

• Clean clogged roof gutters.

• Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

• Change water in birdbaths on a weekly basis.

• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

• Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

Additional resources for information on West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found here.