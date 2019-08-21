× Multi-family Bridgeport home evacuated after large fire

BRIDGEPORT — A multi-family home in Bridgeport has been evacuated after heavy flames broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 1042 Iranistan Avenue following multiple alarms at approximately 4:15 p.m.

According to officials, the second floor of the home collapsed, but all residents were able to get out safely.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities have not released any further details regarding the fire.

FOX61 will provide updates as information becomes available.