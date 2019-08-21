All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Police investigating suspicious death in Enfield

Posted 5:10 AM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, August 21, 2019

ENFIELD — Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Police say they have a person of interest. Police are looking for 35-year-old Anthony D. Ward. He’s described as being 6′ tall with brown eyes. Police have not listed him as a suspect at this time.

The victim’s car was also stolen: 2013 Toyota Corolla, black, license plate AS63916.

The victim has not been named at this time.

This is a developing story.

 

 

