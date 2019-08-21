Police locate stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said they’ve located a stolen red Dodge Durango that was wanted in connection to a shooting that sent two victims to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

New Haven Police Department said the vehicle was found unoccupied.

Police said they responded to the area of Lloyd Street and Exchange Street on reports of a shooting.

“Police identified two victims – a 26-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound and a 19-year-old male with a graze wound at the scene of the incident,” police said in a release. “The victims were subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for their injuries. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and the victims have been stabilized.”

Police identified the Durango license plate number as CT AS64800 as fleeing the area at the time of the incident.

At this time, the area of Grand Avenue at Lloyd Street to Lloyd Street at Exchange Street is closed as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.