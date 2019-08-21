Police supervisor to lose vacation days over Garner death

All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Posted 3:43 PM, August 21, 2019

It's been almost five years since Eric Garner died after telling New York police officers, "I can't breathe," during an arrest in Staten Island, but on Monday disciplinary proceedings will begin against one of the officers.

NEW YORK (AP) — A police supervisor has agreed to give up vacation time to settle a disciplinary case stemming from the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

The New York Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Sgt. Kizzy Adonis’ case had been resolved, but wouldn’t reveal the outcome.

A police official says Commissioner James O’Neill signed off on a punishment under which Adonis will lose 20 vacation days.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because state law restricts public release of information about officer discipline.

On Monday, the department fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner.

Adonis arrived at the scene after Garner fell unconscious. She was accused of failing to properly supervise officers.

She and Pantaleo were the only NYPD officers to face disciplinary action for Garner’s death.

