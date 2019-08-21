× Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued until 9PM

A few strong to severe storms have already developed this afternoon. We’ll have a lull in the action for a few hours before things pick back up around 5-6pm. Similar situation to this afternoon some of these could pulse into strong to severe storms. The window for a stronger storm goes until 9pm. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.

The humidity lingers through Thursday but the storm threat is much lower. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area Thursday night.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

AFTERNOON: Chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms to develop.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms, then clearing but staying humid. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Better chance for storms at night. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s – near 80.

