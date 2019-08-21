Storms continue after an active afternoon; chance for rain/storm Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two tornado warnings were issued today across parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties. No tornadoes were confirmed but there were some pockets of wind damage.

The worst damage in Manchester with multiple reports of downed trees and power lines from what we think were straight-line winds. There are some unofficial reports of a funnel cloud in Glastonbury. The rotation was very impressive there so this would make sense.

All weather alerts, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been allowed to expire but storms with heavy rain and vivid lightning continue for Tolland and Windham Counties especially. The threat for severe weather is diminishing though. Storms could continue through around midnight.

FOX61's Carmen Chau was in Manchester where the storm did plenty of damage:

FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado was in Wethersfield where a tree split in half and landed on a home:

These storms will not drop the humidity! Thursday will be very warm/hot and humid with more sunshine out there and highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. There is another chance for a shower or thunderstorm late-day or at night as a cold front approaches.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms through midnight, than clearing but staying humid. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for a late-day shower/storm. Better chance for storms at night. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun, turning less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s - near 80.

