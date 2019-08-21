Tracking potentially severe storms Wendesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity is on the rise this morning, and with it the threat for another round of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

This evening will be lovely with no weather issues. Then around daybreak the humidity will spike and we'll see the first round of showers and thunderstorms. We're not expecting anything severe in the morning but it still may impact the morning commute for some of you.

There will be a break in the action around midday where clouds break for some sunshine, followed by another round of storms in the afternoon and evening.

2 PM to 8 PM is the window for a stronger storm. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. But we can't rule out a tornado somewhere in the northeast tomorrow. The more sun we get in the afternoon, the stronger the storms will be. But if clouds and showers linger though the morning, that could temper the severe threat. Hopefully that happens!

The humidity lingers through Thursday but the storm threat is much lower. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area Thursday night.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. High: low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms, then clearing but staying humid. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Better chance for storms at night. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s - near 80.

