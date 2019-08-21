WATCH: Tornado warning issued for Hartford, Tolland Counties

A tornado warning has been issued for Hartford, Tolland Counties.

Big tree came down on Spruce Street in Manchester. Tape has been put up letting drivers know to go past that area. Huge storm here in Manchester right now. Heavy wind, thunder and lightning. pic.twitter.com/nVmMn1I5S6 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 21, 2019

Eversource has reported over 2,600 power outages.

The humidity lingers through Thursday but the storm threat is much lower. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area Thursday night.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

EVENING: Still the chance for a few scattered strong thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms, than clearing but staying humid. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Better chance for storms at night. High: Mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s – near 80.

