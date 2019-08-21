× Woman charged in Vernon stabbing

VERNON — Police have arrested and charged Whitney Baldwin, 32, of Vernon in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning.

Vernon Police Department said an argument took place with a victim on Bellevue Avenue around 10 a.m.

“The argument escalated and it is alleged that the victim was stabbed in the thigh by Baldwin with a folding knife,” police said.

Police said Baldwin then allegedly discarded the knife that was later recovered by police.

“The victim suffered a serious injury and had significant blood loss at the scene,” police said. “Initial responding officers immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding.”

Police said the victim was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

Police said the victim was then taken to hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

The victim and Baldwin were known to each other and police do not believe it was a random act, according to police.

Baldwin is charged with assault first degree and tampering with evidence and has since posted a $125,000 bond. She will appear in Rockville Superior Court on August 22.