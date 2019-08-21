XFL announces team names, logos for inaugural season

STAMFORD – The XFL is making a return to pro sports next year, and the eight teams announced for the inaugural season have been revealed.

In a press conference on Twitter, XFL CEO and Commissioner Oliver Luck announced the names and logos for the eight XFL franchises.

Those eight teams are:

Vince McMahon, the CEO and founder of Stamford-based WWE, announced the return of the professional football league last year.

The XFL was previously founded back in 1999 by McMahon, with the league playing its first and only season in 2001. The XFL ended operations about a month after the 2001 championship game.

The eight teams will begin playing the weekend of February 8 and 9, 2020, according to the XFL website, which is one week after Super Bowl LIV.