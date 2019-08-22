911 call released after teen male was shot during street robbery in East Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- Police are on the scene of an incident near French Avenue in East Haven.

According to officials, a 14-year-old male was shot during a street robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed the victim had been shot in the alley that connects Thompson Street and Tuttle School, then traveled to a house on French Avenue where police were called and dispatched.

First responders performed life-saving measures on scene.

The juvenile was transported to New Haven Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Prior to being transported, the victim told police where he had been shot and that he knew the suspect(s).

According to the victim, the suspect is identified as a black male in his teens, riding in a silver Honda.

Police say the car left the scene with approximately three people inside.

Due to the victim traveling away from the scene of the incident, there are multiple small active crime scenes.

East Haven Police urge people to avoid Thompson Avenue between Tyler Street and Frank Street.

No further details on the incident or suspect(s) have been released as of yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information to contact East Haven PD at (203) 468-3820.