Brad Paisley coming to the XFINITY Theatre

Posted 3:44 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, August 22, 2019

iHEARTRADIO COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL -- "2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival" -- Pictured: Brad Paisley -- (Photo by: John Shearer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Country singer Brad Paisley is coming to Hartford.

As part of his country-wide tour, Paisley will perform at the XFINITY Theatre August 29.

Paisley is an American country music singer and songwriter.

He released his debut album “Who Needs Pictures” in 1999. Since then, he has released 11 studio albums and a Christmas compilation.

Paisley, 46, has sold over 11 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards

You can learn more about his concert here.

