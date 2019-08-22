Expect showers and the chance for an isolated storm this evening and overnight; less humid Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect showers and the chance for a thunderstorm through this evening as a cold front approaches the region. These storms are not as potent as yesterday, so we're not expecting any widespread severe weather. That being said, a few of you may wake up to rumbles of thunder late tonight! The humidity sticks around through the overnight hours with mild temperatures in the 60s.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80, with overnight low temps dropping into the 50s (could see some 40s across the normally colder valleys by early Sunday morning )! It's looking like a delightful stretch of weather this weekend into early next week, before the humidity and unsettled weather moves into the area by the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THIS EVENING: Breezy and humid with showers and the chance for a couple of scattered storms. Temps in the 80s, falling into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and the chance for an embedded thunderstorm, turning less humid. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain ending early, clouds to sun, less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 75-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit more humid, chance for a few showers. High: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s

