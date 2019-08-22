Dream Ride 2019 brings more heart and horsepower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- They are revving up for a good cause in Farmington once again and the exotic cars are all headed to one place, the Farmington Polo Grounds.

Friday marks the 19th year of the Dream Ride Experience where car lovers play host to Special Olympic athletes who come to Connecticut from all over the globe to take part in the celebration.

Dream Ride also serves an array of other charitable causes, like initiatives for first responders, K9 officers, as well as a pet rescue.

Michael Bozzuto, the CEO of Cheshire based Bozzuto’s Incorporated has been among the driving forces behind Dream Ride since its beginnings back in 2000.

“This weekend will be the super bowl for most of these Special Olympic athletes from around the world,” Bozzuto said.

Ferrari’s, Lamborghini’s, Porches, hundreds of super cars will be on hand to provide dream rides for the Special Olympians.

Bozzuto said, this weekend becomes a life changing experience for most people who are here.”

Amy Grey, the host of “Amy and Holden in the Morning” on Radio 104.1 is back in the fast lane donating her time to the charity event.

“From the Special Olympians, to the K9’s, to the firefighter chili cook-off it’s just such a great event for everyone in Connecticut,” Grey said.

According to Bozzuto, Dream Ride raised $2 million in 2018 for their charities.

“We’re hoping to beat that number this year,” Bozzuto added, “so we need all the support we can get.”

Dream Ride runs August 23rd-25th.

To find out more or to get tickets to Dream Ride 2019 click here.