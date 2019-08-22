Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

George Washington Bridge closed due to suspicious package

Posted 11:17 PM, August 22, 2019, by

The upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge were closed in both directions Thursday night due to a suspicious package, a spokesman from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN.

The upper level was closed around 9:30 p.m., and the lower level was closed around 10:20 p.m., according to WPIX.

The lower level of the George Washington Bridge was later reopened in both directions, according to a tweet from the bridge’s official account.

The upper level remains closed in both directions as authorities investigate the suspicious package.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.